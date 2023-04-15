Marcus Smart and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 3:30 PM ET.

Smart put up 17 points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 103-101 loss versus the 76ers.

With prop bets available for Smart, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 12.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 2.2 Assists 5.5 6.3 4.8 PRA 20.5 20.9 19.1 PR -- 14.6 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 118.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 44.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the league.

The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26 assists per game.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 36 11 1 6 3 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.