After hitting .222 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has three doubles and eight walks while batting .250.

Turner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316.

In 64.3% of his games this year (nine of 14), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has not gone deep in his 14 games this season.

Turner has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

