The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are slated to play on Saturday at TD Garden, with a start time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jaylen Brown is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics topped the Hawks on Sunday, 120-114. Payton Pritchard scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed 11 assists and 14 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Payton Pritchard 30 14 11 0 0 9 Mike Muscala 27 8 2 0 0 4 Sam Hauser 26 5 6 1 1 8

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.

Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart averages a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 21.7 5.2 2.5 1 0.1 2.2 Derrick White 15.1 4.6 4.3 0.5 1.2 2.6 Jaylen Brown 18 4.6 2.9 0.4 0 1.3 Malcolm Brogdon 11.7 2.6 3.1 0.8 0.2 1.1 Marcus Smart 9.1 1.6 3.5 1.1 0.2 1.7

