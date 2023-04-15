Al Horford could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM on Saturday versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 121-102 win versus the Raptors, Horford totaled 11 points and three blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 8.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 5.7 Assists 3.5 3 4.1 PRA 18.5 19 18.7 PR -- 16 14.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.4



Al Horford Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Al Horford has made 3.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.6% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Hawks concede 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

The Hawks give up 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Allowing 26 assists per game, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 11.9 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Al Horford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 33 9 4 3 3 2 1 11/16/2022 27 7 11 4 1 1 0

