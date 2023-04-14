After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .132 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • In four of 13 games this year, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 30.8% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Sandoval (1-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
