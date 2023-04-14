Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rob Refsnyder -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rays.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Apple TV+
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .182 with a home run and four walks.
- Refsnyder has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Angels' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Sandoval (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
