Red Sox vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox will meet on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Mike Trout and Alex Verdugo among those expected to step up at the plate.
The Red Sox are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Angels (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.
Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Angels
|-115
|-105
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox were upset in every contest.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. Boston games have finished above the point total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 7.8 runs.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have been named as the underdog four times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- Boston has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 13 opportunities.
- The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-4
|3-4
|5-3
|0-5
|2-5
|3-3
