Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has two doubles and a walk while batting .120.
- Wong has a base hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but no multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Wong has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Sandoval (1-0) pitches for the Angels to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
