After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .143 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Casas has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 25.0% of his games.

He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings