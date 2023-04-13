How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will play on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET. Corey Kluber will start for Boston, aiming to shut down Yandy Diaz and company.
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 16 home runs.
- Fueled by 41 extra-base hits, Boston ranks 11th in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 68 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Boston has the 23rd-ranked ERA (5.06) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.448 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kluber will take to the mound for the Red Sox, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, April 5, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run.
- In two starts, Kluber has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Tigers
|W 14-5
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Joey Wentz
|4/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Matthew Boyd
|4/10/2023
|Rays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|-
|4/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Shane McClanahan
|4/12/2023
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taj Bradley
|4/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Jeffrey Springs
|4/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Anderson
|4/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Reid Detmers
|4/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Sonny Gray
