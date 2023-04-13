The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has a double and two walks while batting .176.
  • In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Arroyo has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.17 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender five home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Springs (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .538 WHIP ranks third, and 13.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
