Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate (2022)

Dalbec hit .215 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

Dalbec got a hit in 46.2% of his 117 games last year, with multiple hits in 12.0% of those contests.

In 11 of 117 games last year, he hit a home run (9.4%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Dalbec drove in a run in 23.1% of his 117 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of those games (seven). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 33 of 117 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 54 .221 AVG .209 .291 OBP .276 .357 SLG .380 9 XBH 14 6 HR 6 19 RBI 20 52/15 K/BB 66/14 1 SB 2 Home Away 57 GP 60 28 (49.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (43.3%) 6 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (13.3%) 17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (26.7%) 5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.0%) 12 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

