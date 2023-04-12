As they ready for a play-in tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls (40-42) with a chance to make the playoffs up for grabs, the Toronto Raptors (41-41) are currently monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 12 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors won their last game 121-105 against the Bucks on Sunday. In the Raptors' win, Gary Trent Jr. led the way with a team-high 23 points (adding one rebound and three assists).

The Bulls took care of business in their most recent matchup 103-81 against the Pistons on Sunday. Zach LaVine's team-leading 17 points paced the Bulls in the win.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: ESPN

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors record 112.9 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls give up.

When Toronto scores more than 111.8 points, it is 33-14.

The Raptors have been racking up 112.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 112.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Toronto hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 33.5% rate (28th in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 per contest its opponents make while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.

The Raptors' 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in the NBA, and the 111.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in the league.

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls' 113.1 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 111.4 the Raptors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Chicago is 32-13.

The Bulls are posting 112.8 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.3 fewer points than their average for the season (113.1).

Chicago knocks down 2.8 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.4 (29th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.2.

The Bulls' 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 21st in the NBA, and the 109.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -6 212.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.