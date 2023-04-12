On Wednesday, Raimel Tapia (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is batting .500 with a home run and a walk.

Tapia has a base hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Tapia has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings