The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers is batting .283 with three doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 24th in slugging.
  • Devers has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).
  • He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this season (36.4%), Devers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (63.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • Bradley will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
