Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Connor Wong (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has two doubles and a walk while batting .120.
- Wong has a hit in three of eight games played this season (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
- Wong has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender four home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Bradley makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 22 years old.
