Bobby Dalbec Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Bobby Dalbec (coming off going 1-for-1) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the Rays.
Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Bobby Dalbec At The Plate (2022)
- Dalbec hit .215 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks.
- Dalbec picked up a base hit in 54 out of 117 games last season (46.2%), with at least two hits in 14 of those contests (12.0%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 9.4% of his games last season (117 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Dalbec picked up an RBI in 27 out of 117 games last year (23.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (6.0%).
- He scored a run in 28.2% of his 117 games last season, with two or more runs in 6.0% of those games (seven).
Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.221
|AVG
|.209
|.291
|OBP
|.276
|.357
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|52/15
|K/BB
|66/14
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|28 (49.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (43.3%)
|6 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (13.3%)
|17 (29.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (26.7%)
|5 (8.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.0%)
|12 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
