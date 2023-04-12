On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .318.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with more than one hit on four occasions (36.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Verdugo has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 11 games (63.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

