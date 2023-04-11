Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .172 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Casas has had a base hit in four of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has an RBI in four of 10 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays' 1.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays will look to McClanahan (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (1.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.167), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.