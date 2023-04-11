(10-0) will take on the (5-5) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 12 strikeouts, Shane McClanahan will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Red Sox are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-175). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (2-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Garrett Whitlock - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Red Sox and Rays game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Rafael Devers hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been listed as the favorite 10 times this season and have won all of those games.

The Rays have won all nine games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Red Sox were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Red Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Connor Wong 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300) Triston Casas 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Red Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.