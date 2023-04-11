Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rafael Devers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is hitting .302 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), including five multi-hit games (50.0%).
- In 30.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (40.0%), Devers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (60.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 1.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays will look to McClanahan (2-0) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
