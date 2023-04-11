On Tuesday, Connor Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .130 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Wong has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Wong has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (1.70).
  • The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays are sending McClanahan (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (1.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.167), and 34th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.