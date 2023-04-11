The Boston Bruins (63-12-5, on a six-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (35-36-9) at TD Garden. The game on Tuesday, April 11 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC.

Bruins vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC

ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-260) Capitals (+220) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 69 times this season, and have finished 56-13 in those games.

Boston is 15-4 (winning 78.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -260 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 72.2%.

Bruins vs. Capitals Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 291 (2nd) Goals 247 (20th) 168 (1st) Goals Allowed 251 (16th) 60 (10th) Power Play Goals 51 (17th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (2nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bruins with DraftKings.

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over three times.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are putting up two fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 291 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in NHL play this season with 168 (just 2.1 per game).

Their +123 goal differential is top in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.