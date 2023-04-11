The Boston Bruins will host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, April 11, with the Bruins victorious in six straight games.

ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC will air this Bruins versus Capitals matchup.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/11/2023 Bruins Capitals 2-1 WAS 10/12/2022 Capitals Bruins 5-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 168 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league (291 total, 3.6 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 80 60 48 108 106 50 42.1% Brad Marchand 71 20 43 63 80 40 40% Pavel Zacha 80 21 36 57 34 31 43.4% Patrice Bergeron 76 27 30 57 20 38 60.6% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 249 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.

With 242 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players