The Boston Red Sox and Bobby Dalbec, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, battle Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate (2022)

  • Dalbec hit .215 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Dalbec picked up a base hit in 54 of 117 games last year (46.2%), with multiple hits in 14 of those games (12.0%).
  • He went yard in 11 games a year ago (out of 117 opportunities, 9.4%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Dalbec drove in a run in 27 games last year out 117 (23.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 28.2% of his games last season (33 of 117), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.0%).

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 54
.221 AVG .209
.291 OBP .276
.357 SLG .380
9 XBH 14
6 HR 6
19 RBI 20
52/15 K/BB 66/14
1 SB 2
Home Away
57 GP 60
28 (49.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (43.3%)
6 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (13.3%)
17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (26.7%)
5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.0%)
12 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • The Rays will send McClanahan (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.0 K/9 ranks 34th.
