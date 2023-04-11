After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .325 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in eight of 10 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in one game this season.

In three games this season (30.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings