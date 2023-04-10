On Monday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has three doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .333.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his nine games this year, with at least two hits in 55.6% of those games.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (33.3%, and 9.8% of his trips to the dish).

In four games this year (44.4%), Devers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 66.7% of his games this year (six of nine), with two or more runs three times (33.3%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

