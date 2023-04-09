The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)

  • Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Refsnyder had a hit in 32 of 57 games last season, with multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • In six of 57 games last year, he homered (10.5%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Refsnyder drove in a run in 28.1% of his 57 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 5.3% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He crossed the plate in 19 of 57 games last season (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 10.5% of his games (six times).

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 29
.370 AVG .236
.404 OBP .364
.556 SLG .417
7 XBH 9
4 HR 2
12 RBI 9
20/4 K/BB 26/11
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 32
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • The Tigers will send Boyd (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
