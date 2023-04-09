Kutter Crawford will aim to shut down Jonathan Schoop and company when the Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB action with 14 home runs. They average 1.8 per game.

Boston's .484 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Boston is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.9 runs per game (55 total).

The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 6.6 times per game, the second-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Boston has the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.500).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Crawford (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.

His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Johan Oviedo 4/4/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Nick Pivetta Roansy Contreras 4/5/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Corey Kluber Mitch Keller 4/6/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull 4/8/2023 Tigers W 14-5 Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz 4/9/2023 Tigers - Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd 4/10/2023 Rays - Away Nick Pivetta Josh Fleming 4/11/2023 Rays - Away Garrett Whitlock Shane McClanahan 4/12/2023 Rays - Away Chris Sale Zach Eflin 4/13/2023 Rays - Away Corey Kluber Jeffrey Springs 4/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval

