After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .233 with a double and five walks.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Turner has an RBI in one game this year.
  • In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 7.20 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Boyd (0-0) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
