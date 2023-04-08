Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rob Refsnyder is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 8 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-1.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)
- Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Refsnyder got a base hit in 32 out of 57 games last season (56.1%), with multiple hits in 10 of those contests (17.5%).
- Including the 57 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (10.5%), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Refsnyder picked up an RBI in 16 games last season out of 57 (28.1%), including multiple RBIs in 5.3% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 33.3% of his 57 games last season, he scored (19 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.370
|AVG
|.236
|.404
|OBP
|.364
|.556
|SLG
|.417
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|20/4
|K/BB
|26/11
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (25.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.3%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (21.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Wentz (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.