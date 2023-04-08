Rob Refsnyder is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 8 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-1.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)

Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Refsnyder got a base hit in 32 out of 57 games last season (56.1%), with multiple hits in 10 of those contests (17.5%).

Including the 57 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (10.5%), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.

Refsnyder picked up an RBI in 16 games last season out of 57 (28.1%), including multiple RBIs in 5.3% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

In 33.3% of his 57 games last season, he scored (19 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.5%).

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 29 .370 AVG .236 .404 OBP .364 .556 SLG .417 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 12 RBI 9 20/4 K/BB 26/11 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)