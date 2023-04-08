Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Justin Turner (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .280 with a double and five walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 148th in the league in slugging.
- This season, Turner has posted at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his seven games this season.
- Turner has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers have a 6.20 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
