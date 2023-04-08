The Boston Bruins (61-12-5, riding a four-game winning streak) host the New Jersey Devils (50-21-8) at TD Garden. The contest on Saturday, April 8 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ABC.

Bruins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ABC

ESPN+ and ABC Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-135) Devils (+115) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have put together a 54-13 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Boston has a record of 46-12 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (79.3% win percentage).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Bruins vs. Devils Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 284 (2nd) Goals 277 (4th) 164 (1st) Goals Allowed 214 (9th) 59 (9th) Power Play Goals 48 (20th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (3rd)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.

During the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 284 this season.

The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in league action this season with 164 (only 2.1 per game).

Their +120 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.

