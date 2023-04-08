Alex Verdugo -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .333.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his seven games this season, with at least two hits in 42.9% of them.

He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings