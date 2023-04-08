Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Tigers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall leads Boston with 11 hits and an OBP of .536, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.042.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Duvall has had a hit in five of six games this season (83.3%), including multiple hits three times (50.0%).
- In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Duvall has had an RBI in five games this season (83.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (50.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (100.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.20).
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.6 per game).
- Wentz (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
