Adam Duvall -- 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Tigers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall leads Boston with 11 hits and an OBP of .536, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.042.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Duvall has had a hit in five of six games this season (83.3%), including multiple hits three times (50.0%).
  • In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Duvall has had an RBI in five games this season (83.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (50.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.20).
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Wentz (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
