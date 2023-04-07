TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (55-25) and Toronto Raptors (40-40) will clash on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Raptors were beaten by the Celtics on Wednesday, 97-93. Siakam scored 28 in a losing effort, while Malcolm Brogdon paced the winning squad with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malcolm Brogdon 29 5 3 0 0 4 Jaylen Brown 25 11 5 0 0 1 Derrick White 17 4 2 2 1 2

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces his squad in both points (30.2) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also averages 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White posts 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart averages a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 24.5 6.4 3.1 1.3 0.2 2.7 Jaylen Brown 23.2 5.6 4 0.6 0 1.9 Derrick White 15.9 4.9 3.8 0.6 1.4 2.7 Malcolm Brogdon 13.3 3.1 3.5 0.8 0.2 1.3 Marcus Smart 10.6 1.8 4.1 1.5 0.2 2

