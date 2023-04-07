The Boston Celtics (55-25) hope to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-40) on April 7, 2023.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 49% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Boston is 26-1 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 16th.

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 111.3 the Raptors give up.

When Boston puts up more than 111.3 points, it is 44-10.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics average 120.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

At home, Boston is allowing 1.8 fewer points per game (110.6) than when playing on the road (112.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this season, sinking 16.1 threes per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Celtics Injuries