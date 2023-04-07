Take a look at the injury report for the Boston Celtics (55-25), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Celtics ready for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (40-40) at TD Garden on Friday, April 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Celtics took down the Raptors 97-93 on Wednesday. In the Celtics' victory, Malcolm Brogdon put up 29 points (and added five rebounds and three assists), while Pascal Siakam scored 28 in the loss for the Raptors.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Neck 11.5 3.1 6.3 Derrick White SG Questionable Ankle 12.5 3.6 3.9 Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Low Back 14.9 4.2 3.7 Payton Pritchard SG Questionable Heel 4.7 1.5 1

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot)

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics' 117.9 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 111.3 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Boston has put together a 44-10 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.

While the Celtics are scoring 117.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, amassing 120.3 a contest.

Boston connects on 15.9 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.7 per game its opponents make, at a 34.7% rate.

The Celtics score 115.6 points per 100 possessions (third in league), while allowing 108.7 points per 100 possessions (third in NBA).

