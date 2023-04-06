Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 6 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .158.
- Casas has a hit in three of six games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Casas has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 6.23 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
- Turnbull (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
