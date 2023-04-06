Triston Casas -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .158.
  • Casas has a hit in three of six games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Casas has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 6.23 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
  • Turnbull (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
