Triston Casas -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .158.

Casas has a hit in three of six games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this season.

Casas has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings