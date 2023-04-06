The Phoenix Suns (44-35) host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) after winning five home games in a row. The Suns are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ

TNT and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 115 - Nuggets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 10.5)

Nuggets (+ 10.5) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Nuggets (42-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50.6% of the time, 2.6% more often than the Suns (40-36-3) this year.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (100%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents aren't as successful (44.3% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (46.8%).

The Suns have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-14) this season, higher than the .474 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (9-10).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix has been led by its defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the NBA by giving up only 111.3 points per game. It ranks 17th in the league in points scored (113.7 per contest).

The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 27.3 per game (fourth-best in NBA).

The Suns are draining 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 37.5% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has taken (and 71.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.5 three-pointers per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 28.9% of the team's buckets).

Nuggets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Denver is 11th in the league offensively (115.9 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112.5 points conceded).

The Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.9). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.1%.

Denver attempts 36% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 64% of its shots, with 72.8% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.