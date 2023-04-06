Spencer Turnbull will aim to shut down Alex Verdugo and company when the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 11th in MLB action with eight total home runs.

Boston is 11th in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.261).

Boston has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (35 total runs).

The Red Sox are 13th in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston has the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.00).

The Red Sox average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.611).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will look to Chris Sale (0-0) in his second start of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Orioles W 9-8 Home Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/2/2023 Orioles W 9-5 Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 4/3/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Johan Oviedo 4/4/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Nick Pivetta Roansy Contreras 4/5/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Corey Kluber Mitch Keller 4/6/2023 Tigers - Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull 4/8/2023 Tigers - Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz 4/9/2023 Tigers - Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd 4/10/2023 Rays - Away Nick Pivetta Josh Fleming 4/11/2023 Rays - Away Corey Kluber Shane McClanahan 4/12/2023 Rays - Away Chris Sale Zach Eflin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.