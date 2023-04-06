Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is hitting .296 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In four of six games this year (66.7%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Devers has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 6.23 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Tigers will send Turnbull (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
