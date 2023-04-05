When the (2-3) match up with the (3-2) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:35 PM ET, Corey Kluber will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Pirates have +125 odds to upset. The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kluber - BOS (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Red Sox won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they were favored.

The Red Sox had a record of 18-12, a 60% win rate, when they were favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (86 total at home).

Boston averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .442 at home.

The Pirates came away with 47 wins in the 135 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Pirates won 36 of 109 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh averaged one home run per game when playing away from home last season (84 total in road contests).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

