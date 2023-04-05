Wednesday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (3-2) and the Boston Red Sox (2-3) clashing at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 9-7 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 5.

The Red Sox will look to Corey Kluber against the Pirates and Mitch Keller.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 9, Red Sox 8.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox were favorites in 80 games last season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.

Boston had a record of 18-12, a 60% win rate, when it was favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 735 total runs last season.

The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule