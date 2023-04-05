Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Raimel Tapia, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate (2022)
- Tapia hit .265 with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- In 77 of 130 games last year (59.2%) Tapia had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (20.0%) he picked up more than one.
- He took the pitcher deep in 5.4% of his games last season (130 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Tapia picked up an RBI in 31 of 130 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- In 40 of 130 games last season (30.8%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (5.4%) he scored more than once.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.252
|AVG
|.278
|.286
|OBP
|.298
|.342
|SLG
|.416
|16
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|36
|32/10
|K/BB
|49/6
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|38 (55.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (62.9%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (25.8%)
|18 (26.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (35.5%)
|1 (1.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.7%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (29.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Keller (0-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
