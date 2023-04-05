On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)

Devers had 164 hits with a .370 OBP.

Among qualified batters last season, he ranked 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 18th and he was ninth in slugging.

In 74.5% of his games last season (105 of 141), Devers got a base hit, and in 44 of those games (31.2%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 25 of 141 games in 2022 (17.7%), including 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Devers picked up an RBI in 36.9% of his games last year (52 of 141), with more than one RBI in 24 of those games (17.0%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

He scored a run in 64 of 141 games last year (45.4%), including 17 multi-run games (12.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 75 .323 AVG .272 .399 OBP .344 .543 SLG .502 33 XBH 37 11 HR 16 42 RBI 46 41/29 K/BB 73/32 3 SB 0 Home Away 66 GP 75 48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (76.0%) 23 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%) 28 (42.4%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (48.0%) 9 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (21.3%) 24 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

