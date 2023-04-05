Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wong had a hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
- He went deep once out of 27 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In five of 27 games last year (18.5%), Wong picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in seven of 27 games a year ago (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.217
|AVG
|.160
|.367
|OBP
|.160
|.435
|SLG
|.200
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates will look to Keller (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
