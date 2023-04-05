Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)
- Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- In 55 of 87 games last year (63.2%) Arroyo had at least one hit, and in 19 of those contests (21.8%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 6.9% of his games in 2022 (six of 87), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arroyo drove in a run in 23 of 87 games last season (26.4%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored in 30 of 87 games last year (34.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.312
|AVG
|.261
|.356
|OBP
|.298
|.471
|SLG
|.359
|15
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|29/9
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|31 (72.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|11 (25.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (18.2%)
|15 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.1%)
|3 (7.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.8%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
