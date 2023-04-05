Celtics vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (54-25) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and TSN.
Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|-
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Out of Boston's 79 games with a set total, 42 have hit the over (53.2%).
- The Celtics have a 42-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in 72 games this season and won 51 (70.8%) of those contests.
- This season, Boston has won 34 of its 49 games, or 69.4%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The Celtics have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Celtics vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|118.1
|231.2
|111.7
|223.2
|228
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|113.1
|231.2
|111.5
|223.2
|223.9
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (22-19-0) than it has at home (20-18-0).
- The Celtics put up 6.6 more points per game (118.1) than the Raptors give up (111.5).
- When Boston scores more than 111.5 points, it is 35-19 against the spread and 44-10 overall.
Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|42-37
|23-26
|42-37
|Raptors
|42-37
|4-2
|43-36
Celtics vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Celtics
|Raptors
|118.1
|113.1
|3
|22
|35-19
|30-16
|44-10
|32-14
|111.7
|111.5
|6
|5
|31-13
|39-22
|36-8
|38-23
