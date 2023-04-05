Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)
- Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 47 of 86 games last season (54.7%) Duvall got at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (14.0%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a long ball in 11 of 86 games in 2022 (12.8%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.2% of his games a year ago (26 of 86), Duvall plated a run. In nine of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 32.6% of his games last season (28 of 86), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (11.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.196
|AVG
|.229
|.252
|OBP
|.300
|.350
|SLG
|.451
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|55/9
|K/BB
|46/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|22 (48.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.1%)
|13 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (36.6%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.6%)
|12 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (34.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
