The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)

  • Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 47 of 86 games last season (54.7%) Duvall got at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (14.0%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a long ball in 11 of 86 games in 2022 (12.8%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.2% of his games a year ago (26 of 86), Duvall plated a run. In nine of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In 32.6% of his games last season (28 of 86), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (11.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

41 GP 39
.196 AVG .229
.252 OBP .300
.350 SLG .451
10 XBH 19
6 HR 6
18 RBI 18
55/9 K/BB 46/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 41
22 (48.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.1%)
13 (28.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (36.6%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%)
12 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Keller (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second this season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
